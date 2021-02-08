UPDATE
Police said they located John Henry Turner safe and unharmed in Pocatello. No additional information was released.
ORIGINAL STORY
A local boy has been reported missing.
John Henry Turner, 15, of Aberdeen, was last seen on Feb. 3 and is considered to be a runaway, authorities said.
John is described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black Tadd Jenkins coat with a Chevy emblem on the back, and silver Nike shoes or older green shoes.
If you have any information on John's whereabouts please contact Aberdeen police immediately at (208) 397-4270.