John Henry Turner

 Photo provided by Idaho State Police

UPDATE

Police said they located John Henry Turner safe and unharmed in Pocatello. No additional information was released.

ORIGINAL STORY

A local boy has been reported missing.

John Henry Turner, 15, of Aberdeen, was last seen on Feb. 3 and is considered to be a runaway, authorities said.

John is described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black Tadd Jenkins coat with a Chevy emblem on the back, and silver Nike shoes or older green shoes.

If you have any information on John's whereabouts please contact Aberdeen police immediately at (208) 397-4270.