POCATELLO — A 2-year-old boy had a close call with tragedy on Thursday when his mother accidentally put antifreeze in his sippy cup, Pocatello police said.
The incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. when the child's mother poured the boy what she thought was a safe cup of soda from a Mountain Dew bottle.
What she didn't know was that the Mountain Dew bottle had been filled with antifreeze by people working on a vehicle near her west side Pocatello home, police said.
Making matters worse is that the boy with his sippy cup full of antifreeze was then picked up by his father for visitation.
After the boy and his father had driven from the mother's home, she poured herself a drink from the Mountain Dew bottle and realized what had happened, police said.
As the mother was driven by a private vehicle to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment, she dialed 911 to report to Pocatello police that her child was in possession of a sippy cup full of antifreeze.
Pocatello police immediately began searching for the father's car and tried to issue a statewide Amber Alert in an attempt to find the boy but the incident didn't meet the alert's criteria.
But within 45 minutes of receiving the 911 call Pocatello police pulled the father's car over on Yellowstone Avenue.
Fortunately the boy had never drank the liquid in the sippy cup because his father had thrown it out, police said.
The boy's mother received treatment at PMC for antifreeze poisoning but police said she's expected to be OK.
The names of the boy, his mother and father have not been released.
Police said they are very relieved the incident did not result in tragedy.