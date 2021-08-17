POCATELLO — A benefit concert featuring popular performers Peter Breinholt and Jon Schmidt is set to take place in Pocatello later this month. Event proceeds will go to the family of Porter Brinton, a local teen who was seriously injured in a swimming accident in April.
Family members say Porter is planning to attend the event.
“Porter is really looking forward to it and can’t wait to attend his first concert since his accident,” his mother, Laura Brinton, wrote in an email response to the Journal.
The concert will take place at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre at 7 p.m. Aug. 30. Tickets cost $20 for adults and $10 for youth and are available at cranky-tees-llc.myshopify.com. They can also be purchased at the gate.
Breinholt is a recording artist well-known in the Salt Lake City region, according to his website, peterbreinholt.com, which adds that he’s performed for sold-out crowds in every major concert hall in the state.
Schmidt is a popular pianist and songwriter. He’s also a member of the music group The Piano Guys, known for its classically influenced instrumental music and videos that showcase incredible locations throughout the world, according to thepianoguys.com.
Laura says both Breinholt and Schmidt are friends of the family.
“Peter Breinholt and my husband, Paul, grew up together, traveled and went on study abroads together and have remained great friends throughout their lives,” Laura wrote. “Jon Schmidt also went to school with Paul (at Highland High School in Salt Lake), and they played rugby and football together and he was a good family friend.”
Laura says her friends Melanie Francis and Laurel Bartholet started talking about putting on a benefit concert shortly after Porter’s accident.
“When Melanie approached them (Breinholt and Schmidt), they both instantly and whole-heartedly agreed with enthusiasm,” Laura wrote. “They are such busy musicians, but said they would feel honored to help Porter and our family by doing this. We love them and are so grateful for their time and talents.”
Porter seriously injured his spinal cord while diving into a pool during a family vacation in St. George, Utah, in April. He’s now considered a C5 complete quadriplegic, family members say.
Porter spent time at a hospital in Las Vegas and a rehabilitation hospital in Salt Lake City.
He was able to briefly return to his Pocatello home in late July after 13 weeks of being gone, but has since returned to Salt Lake for outpatient therapy — a process that’s expected to take several months.
“Porter is healthy and continues in his positive, optimistic attitude. He NEVER complains. He is navigating his new life with perseverance and SISU (a Finnish word that means the extraordinary and indomitable spirit to never quit and to go beyond all limitations especially in the face of extreme adversity)! That sums up Porter,” Laura wrote.
Porter, who played varsity tennis for Highland High School in Pocatello, will study online this year so he can focus on his therapy and healing, Laura said, but added that he may be able to return to school next year.
“Porter is getting stronger in his shoulders and biceps, which are muscles that work for him. He is learning ways to adapt to having no hand function by using wrist extension. He uses different muscles groups to make up for ones he is lacking,” Laura wrote. “It’s impressive to see how he works at something until he figures it out. We can see that with intense therapy and dedication, Porter will become more and more independent.”
Many family members, friends and even complete strangers have rallied around the Brinton family since Porter’s accident.
They’ve raised $164,000 through the GoFundMe campaign, Team Porter, and many have donated equipment and other resources to help. An internationally known singer, Alex Boyé, also raised funds for the family during his Pocatello concert in June.
“Throughout this journey, so many people, besides our amazing family and friends, have reached out, offered help and given their time and resources to bless our family. Right now, our home is being adapted to make it possible for Porter to have what he needs. Many individuals and companies have offered their services, their products, their time and their know-how to renovate our space for Porter,” Laura wrote. “Sometimes it’s overwhelming because we don’t know how to adequately express our gratitude for what they are doing for us. They are making the journey bearable and manageable. The support we have received from countless people is beautiful. It has been inspiring to see so many people come together in the hopes of letting Porter know that HE’S GOT THIS!”