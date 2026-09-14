McCammon – Beginning Tuesday, the Idaho Transportation Department will repave U.S. Highway 30 east of McCammon from the junction of Old Highway 91 to Topaz Road.
For the next three weeks, traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction. Motorists should also expect flagging at the entrances to US-30 and reduced speed limits.
This project is part of ITD’s ongoing priority to maintain Idaho’s existing transportation system. Regular maintenance helps pavement reach its full lifespan protecting and extending the life of the roadway, delaying the need for full replacement.
Drivers are encouraged to plan extra time when traveling through the area and check 511.idaho.gov or the 511 mobile app for the latest updates.
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