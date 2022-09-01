Jared Nebeker and his wife, Kari.

 Courtesy photo

BUHL — An outpouring of support has gone out to a firefighter critically injured last Friday in a motorcycle crash.

Buhl Fire Department’s Jared Nebeker is in an intensive care unit at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City, placed in a medically induced coma to allow his body to heal. His left foot has been amputated and he suffers from cranial swelling after the crash on U.S. Highway 30.