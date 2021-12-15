Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 on Tuesday evening said goodbye to three long-time trustees who have served a collective 35 years on the school board.
Jackie Cranor, the board's vice chairperson, served 12 years on the board. Janie Gebhardt served 15 years. Dave Mattson, the board's chairperson, served eight years. Cranor and Gebhardt didn't run for reelection. Mattson was not reelected following a contentious race with challenger Deanna Judy this election cycle.
Tuesday evening marked the trio's final board meeting. Their replacements will be sworn in during a special meeting ahead of a work session on Jan. 11.
The district held a farewell gathering in the board room prior to the members' last meeting. Dozens of community members came to thank them for their service.
Mattson reflected positively on his time on the board, saying he has no regrets.
"I wish I could do it again," he said. "Every decision I made I'd make it again."
Mattson is leaving his post as a board member and board chairman, but he said he's not finished with the school district yet and he hopes he can help out anywhere he's needed. He also said he hopes to run again to reclaim his seat in four years.
Though, for Cranor, who spent more than a decade of her life serving on the board, she's satisfied with the mark she's left on School District 25 and she's looking forward to spending more time with her children and grandchildren.
"A lot of people think it's been a thankless job, you know, people are always saying that, but I've always felt it's a labor of love," Cranor said. "There have been times it's been pretty challenging, but there are things that needed to be done."
Cranor said she, Mattson and Gebhardt will still be actively pushing from the outside for a career and technical education building for the district, which they believe is both needed and attainable in the coming years.
"I remember joining the board to fix everything I thought was wrong," she said. "But I came here and I learned how to work together as a district, and I've never been prouder to work with these people. I feel like we're going out a high note."
While Mattson wasn't necessarily ready to leave the board, he said he's optimistic the incoming members will continue the district's positive trajectory.
"It all comes down to the superintendent," Mattson said. "We've got good bones. This place is going to go a long way. But the school board is not glamorous, and I would just say I hope the (new board members) are in it for the right reasons."