CHUBBUCK — An Idaho Falls-based urgent care center has announced plans to expand in the Gate City area and will set up shop at the former Black Bear Diner location.
After receiving an overwhelmingly positive response from the Idaho Falls community, Just 4 Kids Urgent Care will open a pediatric center in the former Black Bear Diner location at 190 Bullock Street in Chubbuck.
"We love our team, and we love what we do,” said Pediatric Intensivist and Just 4 Kids Urgent Care founder Aaron Gardner. “We are passionate about bringing parents peace of mind and are thrilled to bring our convenient pediatric services to the Pocatello area."
Emily Chantry, a spokesperson for Just 4 Kids Urgent Care, says the center hopes to open this fall, in either September and October, so long as the availability of construction materials does not delay progress.
The 5,200-square-foot former Black Bear Diner location was purchased in late April. Renovation work to convert the former restaurant into an urgent care is already underway.
As a pediatric urgent care, Just 4 Kids focuses on providing high quality medical care for kids and bringing parents peace of mind, Chantry said in a press release about the expansion.
Just 4 Kids Urgent Care treats a range of acute illnesses and injuries, ranging from the common cold to broken bones. The facility will be open seven days per week.
Just 4 Kids Urgent Care is able to treat a wide array of ailments through their state-of-the-art pediatric urgent care facility, which uses the latest in pediatric imaging, therapeutics and pain management techniques right in the office — with each tool or process specifically designed for treating children.
Taking advantage of new and advanced technology, Just 4 Kids Urgent Care offers online registration, an onsite laboratory, onsite X-ray services, telemedicine visits, real-time texting with pediatric nurses and providers and prescription medication dispensing.
In addition to utilizing the latest technology at both clinics, Just 4 Kids is committed to bringing the same amazing experience and high level of care to more of East Idaho, by recruiting medical professionals with pediatric experience who align with the company's core values.
That experience means you can rest easy knowing that your child is in the best hands possible for their urgent medical needs, Chantry said. Those interested in applying for both patient care and administrative positions can apply by visiting tinyurl.com/just4kidsjobs.
Chantry said the new urgent care will add about 25 to 30 jobs to the Gate City area.
Just 4 Kids Urgent Care does not replace your regular pediatrician but works closely with them to ensure all treatments, results and follow-up plans are communicated to the appropriate offices. This means your child’s medical care will be as effective and efficient as possible. Any life-threatening medical emergency should be handled by calling 911 and seeking immediate medical attention at a qualified emergency department.
Just 4 Kids Urgent Care has a goal to change the world of health care for kids and worked to achieve that goal by opening their first urgent care in March 2018 in Idaho Falls. In December of 2020 Just 4 Kids opened the state’s first pediatric-only home health and private duty nursing company.
In addition to Gardner, a well-known pediatric critical care physician, a dedicated staff of medical professionals works tirelessly to ensure their stated mission to “deliver health and happiness to children and their families by embracing their divine potential, serving others authentically, nurturing relationships and creating places of healing” comes true.