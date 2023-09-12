Alpine Academy Middle School

The grand opening for the new Alpine Academy Middle School in Chubbuck was held last Friday and classes began Monday.

 Stephanie Bachman-West/For the Journal

CHUBBUCK — School is now in session at Alpine Academy Middle School.

The new facility, located at 1195 Alpine Ave. in Chubbuck, held its grand opening and open house last Friday and began classes on Monday, heralding a new chapter for the Academy Charter Schools with the introduction of a new building for its middle school students.

Alpine Academy Middle School ribbon cutting

Local officials and representatives of Academy Charter Schools at the ribbon cutting ceremony for Alpine Academy Middle School on Friday. 
Alpine Academy Middle School garage door

One of the classrooms at Alpine Academy Middle School in Chubbuck that has a garage door attached to it.
Alpine Academy Middle School

Pictured are TJ and Stephanie Harmon, their daughter, Josalyn, and their nephew, Josh Crandall, at the grand opening.
Alpine Academy Middle School

The science room at Alpine Academy Middle School.

