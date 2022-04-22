Lori Vallow, a woman accused of killing her two children and her husband’s former wife, now has a tentative trial date.
According to court records, her trial is scheduled for Oct. 11 through Dec. 16 at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise. Her pretrial conference is set for Sept. 6.
Vallow is charged with three counts of first-degree murder for her two children, Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow, and her current husband’s previous wife, Tammy Daybell. She is also charged with three counts of conspiracy to commit murder and one count of grand theft. Her husband, Chad Daybell, faces the same charges along with two counts of fraud.
Vallow and Daybell have been the subject of numerous television documentaries in the past year, including a series on the popular crime show, “Dateline,” and a three-episode documentary on Hulu.
According to KTVB, investigators say Lori Vallow killed her children after becoming convinced they were possessed by evil spirits. The two children’s bodies were found in her husband’s backyard, Idaho authorities confirmed in 2020.
Daybell also appeared in court on Tuesday for a hearing discussing the location of his trial, which is set for January 2023. The presiding judge will soon issue a written decision on the location for Daybell’s trial, whether it be Fremont County or Ada County.
Daybell’s and Vallow’s trials could possibly be held jointly, but on different dates, after a motion to sever the two cases was denied. It is unclear if the dates will end up being set together.
Prosecutors have said they intend to seek the death penalty for Daybell, and Vallow could receive up to life in prison if the death penalty is not sought by the prosecution.