POCATELLO — A local warming shelter has resumed offering nighttime hours in time to help keep area homeless people safe amid a bitter cold spell.
The Loaves and Fishes Warming Shelter is run from inside of the gymnasium at First Congregational United Church of Christ, 309 N. Garfield Ave.
It opened in late January, originally sheltering area homeless people through the night. The shelter had to suspend nighttime stays after the first couple of weeks in business, however, while the church awaited confirmation that its insurance policy would cover the shelter's operations.
After getting the thumbs up from the insurance provider, the shelter resumed offering nighttime lodging on Feb. 15, explained Amy Kenna, a lead volunteer with the shelter.
The shelter is open during the day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and during evenings from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.
Kenna explained the church is seeking to raise awareness about the shelter this week because bitter-cold weather has arrived.
Kenna said the shelter serves people who have "fallen through the cracks" with other services. For example, they accept people who might be intoxicated but don't appear to pose any threat, who are often turned away from other shelters. People who are extremely intoxicated are referred to the local crisis center.
Kenna said the shelter also calls police before each shift and reminds them that they're available to people in need, and police officers often drop off guests.
"Our focus is on raising awareness we're here," Kenna said. "We don't want folks out in the cold not knowing they can come here."
Kenna said the shelter has been getting both day traffic and several nighttime guests recently. On Monday, for example, she said the shelter had seven guests.
"We know if we put it out there other folks might start to come in," Kenna said.
Kenna said the the shelter needs both volunteers to help staff it and donations of hand warmers, socks, hats and other cold-weather supplies.
Shelter staff can be reached at 208-232-3056 or by emailing office@uccpocatello.org.
From midnight to 1 p.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service had declared a wind chill warning for Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley and Fort Hall, predicting wind chills down to 20 below zero.
The National Weather Service also predicted wind chills in Pocatello dipping down to 6 below zero on both Wednesday night and Thursday.
Another option for people in need of lodging on cold nights is Valley Mission, which gives away vouchers for motel stays when the low temperature is predicted to dip below 20 degrees. Several local organizations, including Salvation Army and Aid for Friends, distribute the vouchers.
Furthermore, Aid for Friends has a large, new homeless shelter at 209 E. Lewis St.
"I feel Aid for Friends continues to provide safe and quality homeless services and sheltering," Aid for Friends Executive Director BJ Stensland said. "We have over 43 people staying every night, and we're still complying with CDC recommendations on social distancing on our sleeping areas."