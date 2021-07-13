The Cassia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident caught on surveillance video that shows a pickup truck driving up onto a sidewalk in Burley in an attempt to run over a child on a bicycle.
The incident occurred at about 9 p.m. Friday on the 1100 block of Alma Avenue near East Park in Burley, which is where the city’s skatepark is located, says Lt. Kevin Horak with the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office.
“We are actively investigating this incident to try and figure out why this truck was chasing this kid,” Horak said. “We’re not sure what led up to those circumstances. It may have been a disagreement at the skatepark but we are not certain.”
Horak says a Cassia County patrol sergeant and a detective are currently investigating the incident. As of Tuesday afternoon, Horak says he believes they have rounded up all of the video from the incident and are beginning to interview everyone who may have been a witness.
One video of the incident shared to the Facebook page of the great uncle of the boy who was almost run over shows a newer model pickup truck with a toolbox in the bed driving through the grass of East Park.
Another video, which has over 31,000 views on Facebook, shared to the same Facebook page shows the pickup truck driving onto the sidewalk opposite the park, running over a small tree, narrowly avoiding a nearby baby stroller and then striking a bicycle that one of the boys had just jumped off of to avoid being hit.
“This is a very serious issue,” Horak said. “Whoever was operating this vehicle drove the truck across the grass of the park and up onto a nearby curb before running over a bicycle. The truck comes very close to hitting the kid himself. In a sense, when the kid jumps off the bike he becomes a pedestrian and we know all too well how dangerous vehicle versus pedestrian accidents can be.”
Horak said it is currently hard to say what type of criminal charges the driver of the truck could face from the incident until all the facts and circumstances have been evaluated.
Anyone who may have any information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office at 208-878-2251.
“This is very serious and we are not going to put up with this kind of behavior around our city parks,” Horak said. “Kids are supposed to go there and have a safe space to recreate and people driving vehicles across front lawns are going to be dealt with.”