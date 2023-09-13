2018 Spud Day

The Russet mascot high fives kids during the 2018 Spud Day in Shelley on Saturday, September 15, 2018.

 John Roark/jroark@postregister.com

SHELLEY — The Idaho Annual Spud Day returns to Shelley this Saturday, Sept. 16, with a day full of potato-themed activities planned starting at 7 a.m. 

Every year on the third Saturday of September, Idahoans gather to honor the state's prized root vegetable — the potato — in a daylong celebration where there's no shortage of entertainment and tradition. This is Spud Day's 96th year.

