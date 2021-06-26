A historic heat wave is expected across the Pacific Northwest in the days ahead, exacerbating concerns about drought and wildfires and adding new worries about health and safety as the temperature climbs in a region where many don’t have air conditioning.
Officials with the U.S. National Weather Service forecast office in Pocatello recently issued an excessive heat watch — the first ever for Southeast Idaho — that will be in effect Tuesday afternoon through Thursday evening.
They’re predicting temperatures will hit triple digits in many areas.
“Daily record highs and monthly records for June may be broken. All time record highs and streaks of consecutive days at or above 100 may be threatened as well,” according to the weather service's Southeast Idaho excessive heat watch press release. “The heat may last through the July 4 weekend.”
The National Weather Service says the heat wave will cover portions of Washington, Oregon and Idaho, with temperatures rising up to 114 degrees in some places.
“This will likely be an historic heat wave,” the weather service said. “Chances are good that many long standing records will be broken.”
AccuWeather meteorologist Bernie Rayno warned that the heat wave is arriving in an area where many people do not have air conditioning. That’s especially true west of the Cascade Range, where cities such as Seattle and Portland, Oregon, typically enjoy more moderate weather.
Officials in Portland and Seattle have opened up air-conditioned facilities as cooling centers to help.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH) officials recently suggested several ways for people to take care of themselves during times of extreme heat.
They say it’s important for people to stay hydrated — drink 16 to 32 ounces of water each hour — when active in hot temperatures and avoid sugary and alcoholic drinks, which can cause people to lose more body fluid. An occasional sports drink can also help, they said.
Health officials also encourage people, especially children and elderly individuals, to avoid temperatures in the high 90s and beyond as much as possible by seeking shade or refuge indoors.
“If your home does not have air conditioning, you can use electric fans, or plan a trip to the local mall or library where there is air conditioning,” according to a SIPH news release. “While there will always be those times you can’t avoid the heat, precautions like wearing loose clothing, wearing a wide brimmed hat, pacing yourself, resting in the shade, and wearing sunscreen can help defend your body in the heat.”
SIPH officials also remind people not to leave their children or pets in the car on hot days.
“It is important to make smart decisions and take preventive measures in extreme heat because the consequences can be severe and unforgiving,” according to the news release.
Idaho Power is asking customers who can safely reduce their energy use between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. to do so over the next several days.
They suggest people turn their thermostat up a few degrees so their air conditioner doesn’t have to work so hard, power down their devices, close their doors, windows and blinds in the afternoon to avoid heating up the house, turn on lights only in occupied rooms, barbecue rather than use their electric stove and avoid irrigating or running sprinklers during those peak hours.
“Conserving energy during these hours of highest demand, and when solar power is fading, can help prevent reliability issues due to the region-wide strain on the grid,” according to an Idaho Power news release. “The potential impacts of the heatwave are intensified this year due to drought and a shortage of regional transmission connections outside our system to move energy where it’s needed.”
As a precaution, the Tribal Office of Emergency Management is preparing to accommodate the elderly and those with high-priority medical needs in the event of a power outage that lasts more than four hours, according to a news release from the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes. Those in the Fort Hall community who are in need of such assistance can call 208-681-4857 or 208-251-9324.
As temperatures climb, communities are scrambling to initiate burn bans in the Portland area and fire crews are pre-positioned in high-risk wildfire areas. The heat could exacerbate efforts to fight several fires already burning in central and southern parts of the state.
Pocatello, the Fort Hall Reservation and other areas of Southeast Idaho have also issued burn bans.
The Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire Center said Thursday the fire danger rating had been elevated to very high for the lowlands/desert area and high for the highlands in Eastern Idaho.
“With record high temperatures across the area, conditions in the Eastern Idaho Interagency area are drying rapidly, and a fire may start easily, spread quickly and burn intensely,” according to a news release. “Everyone is asked to practice heightened fire safety at all times.”
The Red Cross has also warned of increased wildfire risks, because of high temperatures coupled with severe drought conditions.
“After back-to-back years of record-breaking wildfires, this year it’s more critical than ever to get ready now,” said Alex Dieffenbach, head of the Northwest Region of the Red Cross. “Wildfires are dangerous and can spread quickly, giving you only minutes to evacuate.”
The Red Cross suggests people create an evacuation plan, build an emergency kit with food and water and plan for dealing with their pets.
“Because of the pandemic, include a mask for everyone in your household,” the Red Cross said.
Officials with the Pocatello Fire Department are doing their part to help people prepare for the fire season. They’re working with the Bureau of Land Management, Johnny Creek Firewise Committee, and High Country Resource Conversation and Development to host a “Let’s Talk About Wildfires” town hall meeting this week.
The event will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Fire Station No. 5, located at 5300 S. Bannock Highway.
Officials say those who attend will learn more about creating defensible spaces and emergency planning strategies.
“Wildfire season is in full swing, and we want residents to know how to respond in the event of a fire,” Kim Stouse, Community Relations/Education specialist with the Pocatello Fire Department, said in a news release. “By implementing firewise strategies, residents can help firefighters protect their home as well as fellow neighbors’ homes.”
The Idaho Department of Lands is also preparing for the wildfire season.
IDL officials say 80 percent of Idaho is in drought — nearly five times the drought area recorded at this time last year. Subsequently, they’re boosting their fire resources and using drones more often to improve fire suppression efforts.
So far, they’ve been able to keep 90 percent of the fires they’ve responded to at 10 acres or less, according to a news release.
“With extreme weather conditions upon us, Idaho Department of Lands resources are ready and stationed strategically to aggressively fight fires when they are first reported,” Idaho Gov. Brad Little said in the news release. “We are able to keep fires small because of our experienced staff and our use of aircraft, but also thanks to our partners who are often the first to report and respond to fires on state and private land. We all need to be smart and do our part to prevent wildfires this summer. While recreating and enjoying our public lands, I urge all Idahoans to be thoughtful in doing everything we can to prevent unnecessary fire starts.”