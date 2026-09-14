Golf balls and Dalí: East Idaho artist helps two seniors turn parking spaces into masterpieces

Two East Idaho high school seniors are marking their final months of school with something a little more permanent than a yearbook signature — elaborate, hand-painted murals covering their assigned parking spaces, created with help from local artist Jacob Secrest.
Secrest worked with his nephew, Jeffrey Eskelson, a senior at Bonneville High School, and his son, Crue Secrest, a senior at Idaho Falls High School, to transform their parking spaces into large-scale works of asphalt art.
The two projects took very different creative paths. Eskelson designed a golf-themed space, while Crue Secrest drew inspiration from Salvador Dalí's surrealist painting "The Elephants."
Painting an assigned parking space is an end-of-year tradition at many area high schools, but Jacob Secrest and the two seniors pushed the concept further than a typical design.
The group spent multiple days planning each composition, transferring the artwork to the pavement and painting the finished murals.
For Jacob Secrest, the projects carried weight beyond the artwork itself. Both his son and his nephew are marking a major milestone this year, and he said the chance to work alongside them on something lasting made the effort worthwhile.
"These projects gave us a chance to make something memorable together," Jacob Secrest said. "They both had very different ideas, and helping them make their visions come alive was a lot of fun."
Crue Secrest's Dalí-inspired design didn't stay confined to the parking lot. The project prompted his father to revisit "The Elephants" on canvas, where he painted his own 16-by-20-inch master study of the piece as a companion to the mural.
The contrast between the two finished murals highlights just how different the seniors' creative visions were. Eskelson's golf-themed space leans into bold greens and fairway detailing, while Crue Secrest's Dalí tribute reproduces the surrealist painting's spindly-legged elephants against a striking red backdrop.
Senior parking space murals have become something of a canvas for self-expression at East Idaho high schools in recent years, with students using the tradition to showcase hobbies, interests and, in this case, family collaboration. For the Secrest family, the two murals stand as a shared project between generations heading into a new chapter.
Those interested in seeing more of Jacob Secrest's work, including pieces available for purchase, can visit his website at jacobsecrestfineart.com.
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