One man died and eight other people were injured in four separate wrecks in East Idaho over the weekend, according to news releases from local authorities.
Killean Taylor, 31, of Blackfoot, died and two women were seriously injured after being ejected from an SUV when it crashed on a rural road east of Blackfoot in a 12:55 a.m. Sunday wreck, according to the Bingham County Sheriff's Office.
Taylor died at the scene of the crash on Lincoln Creek Road on the Fort Hall Reservation, the Sheriff's Office reported.
One of the injured women was airlifted via emergency helicopter to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello while the other was airlifted by emergency helicopter to the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City. A family member, who requested the women's names not be released, said they both suffered very serious injuries in the crash.
The wreck occurred when a 2004 GMC Yukon driven by Taylor failed to negotiate a corner, left the roadway and overturned, ejecting him and the two women who were riding in the vehicle as passengers, authorities said.
The SUV's occupants were not wearing seat belts at the time of the wreck, authorities said.
The Sheriff's Office said in a Sunday morning news release that "alcohol is believed to be a factor" in the crash.
Family members for Taylor, who was the father of six children, started an online fundraiser to help with funeral expenses and to assist his family during this difficult time.
“At only 31-years-old, (Taylor) has left behind six small children and a wife,” organizers wrote on the GoFundMe.com page. “The only car they had was completely totaled and she has no way to get to work or get kids to where they need to go. He had no type of medical insurance or life insurance. Anything to help with funeral costs and getting a vehicle they had in the shop replacing a transmission and help for the kids and to help the other two peoples’ families as well would be greatly appreciated. I am going to miss my brother and my best friend.”
Eleven people have donated $730 toward the fundraiser’s $7,500 goal as of Monday afternoon. The fundraiser is accessible by visiting gofund.me/7d91abb8.
"We would like to thank the people that located the crash and stayed with the victims providing first aid until we arrived," the Sheriff's Office stated.
Blackfoot and Firth firefighters and Fort Hall police assisted sheriff's deputies at the scene.
The wreck remains under investigation by the sheriff's office.
A Pocatello man and two juveniles were injured in a crash that occurred at 8:34 p.m. Friday on the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 91 on the Fort Hall Reservation, state police said.
A 45-year-old Pocatello man was driving a 1999 Honda CR-V northbound on Highway 91 when he rear-ended a 2008 Ford Escape occupied by a Pocatello juvenile driver and two juvenile passengers, according to state police.
The collision caused the Ford to run off the right side of the road where it came to a stop. The Honda then went off the right side of the road, overturned, and came to rest near the railroad tracks east of Highway 91, state police said.
The driver of the Honda and two of the juveniles in the Ford were transported via ground ambulance to local hospitals.
The occupants of the Ford were wearing seatbelts, and it appears the driver of the Honda was not wearing a seatbelt.
A 64-year-old woman was ejected from a motorhome in a crash that occurred around 12:45 p.m. Sunday on the northbound lanes of Interstate 15 between Inkom and McCammon, state police said.
A 64-year-old man was driving the 2007 Holiday Rambler motorhome and pulling a 2019 Jeep Wrangler northbound on Interstate 15 when the front tire of the motorhome had a blowout, causing the vehicle to drive off the road over the lava rocks.
Both the man and woman are from Centerville, Utah. The woman was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. Both occupants were transported via ground ambulance to a local hospital.
Lastly, a woman was airlifted to a local hospital after being injured in an ATV crash in the backcountry west of Lava Hot Springs.
The crash occurred in a remote area off of East Old Oregon Trail Road around 1:10 p.m. Saturday, the Bannock County Sheriff's Office reported.
The woman reportedly suffered a broken leg in the crash.
Emergency responders including Bannock County sheriff's deputies and Bannock County Search and Rescue personnel rushed to the scene, which was in very rough terrain.
An emergency helicopter was called in to transport the injured woman from the scene to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello for treatment.
Her name and an update on her condition have not yet been released.
The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the fatal crash on Lincoln Creek Road on the Fort Hall Reservation and Idaho State Police are continuing to investigate the other three crashes.
Additionally, an online fundraiser has been launched by one of the family members of a man who died in a quadruple fatal wreck involving a car and a potato truck near Chubbuck on Wednesday evening.
One of the occupants of the vehicle, which caught fire after striking the potato truck, was identified as Faedem Fidim, 37. The online fundraiser stated Fidim is originally from Pohnpei, an island in Micronesia, which is located east of the Philippines in the western Pacific Ocean.
“The family is devastated by the loss of a son, a brother, an uncle and a father,” the fundraiser states. “Please help support the family during this unimaginable time. Feadem lived with his brother in Idaho since 2019, and with his passing, the family needs to send his remains back to his home island of Pohnpei, where he can be laid to rest. Nothing can change the heartache the family is experiencing. Therefore, we created this account to take as much financial burden off this family for funeral costs here in the states (and) then to ship his remains to his home island.”
As of Monday afternoon, the fundraiser, accessible by visiting gofund.me/f0867056, has had 26 people contribute $1,240 toward the $5,000 goal since it was created on Friday.