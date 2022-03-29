PARKER, Colorado — The Denver Business Journal recently published their fourth annual “Who’s Who in Agriculture” honorees, including former Pocatello resident, Sarah J. Bohnenkamp.
Bohnenkamp, whose maiden name is Borowy, is not your typical agriculturalist who hails from a multi-generation family farm or ranch. She grew up in an apartment building next to Simplot Square, and although she’s been a city-dwelling, horsewoman for most of her life, she’d never really seen herself personally connected to the rows and rows of potatoes and sugar beets she’d see driving down Idaho roads, or to the beef steers she enjoyed chasing at local team penning contests.
Bohnenkamp, a speech communication major at Idaho State University, recently shared her story of how she went from corporate credit union training leader (working at Idaho Central Credit Union early in her career) to working on tough challenges in agriculture, such as antimicrobial resistance and sustainability.
She has worked with national agriculture organizations like the American National CattleWomen, National Institute for Animal Agriculture, many state agriculture-focused associations like the Montana Farm Bureau and Colorado Corn Administrative Committee, and global associations like The Global Roundtable for Sustainable Beef.
She’s worked with beef producers, corn producers, grain producers, bee farmers, plant gene scientists and many other ag leaders across the supply chain.
Today, the Parker, Colorado based leadership coach and consultant spends 80% of her time serving agriculture-based clients.
“I love how meaningful my work has always felt, and the creative ways I’ve been able to serve and lead!” Bohnenkamp said.