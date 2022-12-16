Pocatello Regional Airport front entrance in winter

POCATELLO — The City Council on Thursday approved a subsidy agreement with SkyWest Airlines to maintain commercial flights at Pocatello Regional Airport.

The City Council unanimously approved the subsidy during its regular meeting at City Hall with the expectation that the money will keep SkyWest, the airport's lone commercial airline, at the airport for at least the next calendar year. The subsidy could provide SkyWest with nearly $1.4 million in 2023.

