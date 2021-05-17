CHUBBUCK — 26-year-old Chubbuck man is facing three felony charges in Bannock County.
Jacob A. Gaunt has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon or instrument and one count of malicious injury to property, according to Bannock County Magistrate Court records. A hearing that will determine if there is enough evidence to take the case to trial has been set for May 24.
The charges stem from incidents that allegedly occurred on Thursday.
Chubbuck police initially responded to a vandalism report on West Chubbuck Road around 8 p.m.
They say Gaunt was observed striking a vehicle with a pipe wrench. He allegedly broke out the windows and mirrors and damaged the body of the vehicle, causing roughly $10,000 in damages total.
In addition, police say Gaunt threatened an adult male with the pipe wrench and then retrieved what was reported to be a firearm from a residence. He also allegedly threatened others before officers arrived.
Police say Gaunt initially refused to obey their commands, but was successfully taken into custody after some negotiation. At one point, the reported firearm, which turned out to be a .50 caliber pepper ball gun, ended up falling out of Gaunt’s waistband and landing on the ground.
Police say the crimes involved two female victims and one male victim.
No injuries were reported in the incidents.