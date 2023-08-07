CHUBBUCK — A large commercial development off East Chubbuck Road has recently landed some marquee occupants.
Seven new tenants are set to soon open up shop at Patriot Square, a commercial subdivision located on the south side of East Chubbuck Road between Branson and Burley drives, which is the current home of Geronimo’s Trampoline Park, The Soda Barn and The Hive wedding venue.
Patriot Real Estate and Patriot Commercial Properties developers Chad Harding and Jon Thuernagle, who have a combined 40 years of real estate experience, are excited to announce the new tenants include Ferrell’s Clothing, a popular Idaho Falls-based men’s attire store, along with a brick-and-mortar location for Lettie Boutique, which was voted as the best online boutique in 2018 according to The Boutique Hub.
The other tenants include a nationally-known software company headquartered in the Gate City area called LIV Software, the sixth Southeast Idaho location for Wright Physical Therapy, the first Southeast Idaho location for the Treasure Valley-based flooring company Factory Direct Flooring, a care clinic and pharmacy owned and operated by a mother-daughter duo called Inclusive Care Clinic Pharmacy and an orthodontics and dentistry called Idaho Orthodontics.
“I think the biggest thing that we are most excited about is just the different types of occupants that are coming into Patriot Square,” Harding told the Idaho State Journal during a recent phone interview. “They are all great businesses that will be great additions to the Pocatello-Chubbuck area.”
Of the 14 lots at Patriot Square, all but three are currently occupied or have commitments from occupants, Harding said. Most of the lots are between one-third of an acre and one acre and the total size of the development is about 11 acres, Harding said.
The buildings already erected on the site range from as small as 800 square feet to as large as 22,000 square feet and include any size in between the two, Harding added.
Geronimo’s was the first to set up shop at Patriot Square in 2016. The Soda Barn followed suit and opened in 2018. AmeriTitle and The Hive wedding venue opened next and then development hit a downturn amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Harding added.
“A lot of businesses, not just retail, basically hit the pause button when the pandemic hit,” Harding said. “They weren’t sure what was going to happen or what the future held and so there wasn’t a lot of commercial development or commercial building during that time. There was so much uncertainty.”
Harding continued, “For us, most of the development had already been done at Patriot Square at that point and the lots were ready to build on but a lot of businesses were basically holding their breath for a second to wait that COVID period out.”
Years ago, the location where Patriot Square is located today was once home to tens of thousands of old railroad ties, Harding said.
“Something that is kind of cool and unique about this property is that when Jon and I first bought it we had to remove something like 80,000 railroad ties before developing it,” Harding said. “It’s been quite the transformation over the years.”
Harding said Patriot Square includes a little bit of everything when it comes to the type of commercial developments.
“We’re primarily just selling the lots and letting the occupants handle the build-outs, but we’ll also do some build-to-suite type of stuff as well,” Harding said.
Harding said one of the most exciting aspects of the recent happenings at Patriot Square include a healthy mix of medical facilities and retail storefronts.
“We’re happy about how good of a mix there is,” Harding said. “The public always gets super excited about new retail, but we need spaces for some of these other businesses as well and so we’re just happy with everyone who has decided to build there.”
Having worked on projects in both Pocatello and Chubbuck, Harding said both municipalities are excellent to work with, adding that he wouldn’t pick one entity over the other.
“Both Pocatello and Chubbuck have been great to work with and we would happily work with either of those governments,” Harding said. “For us, this was an opportunity to pick up land in Chubbuck. It wasn’t necessarily strategic to pick one city over another, but we've done enough in both cities that I think people should feel confident that both governments are good to work with.”
Harding said both Ferrell's and Lettie Boutique are expected to open in the next 30 days and the other five new tenants won’t be too far behind. Anyone who is currently looking for a commercial space for their business is encouraged to visit mypatriot.net or call Patriot Commercial Properties at 208-237-6513.
“We are super excited to see the growth that is happening at Patriot Square and how the businesses are all fitting together,” Harding said. “We’re anxious to see what the final buildout will look like once the final lot is occupied.”
