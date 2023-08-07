Aerial shot of Patriot Square in Chubbuck

An aerial photograph showing some of the commercial development occurring at Patriot Square, located between Branson and Burley drives on East Chubbuck Road in Chubbuck.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

CHUBBUCK — A large commercial development off East Chubbuck Road has recently landed some marquee occupants.

Seven new tenants are set to soon open up shop at Patriot Square, a commercial subdivision located on the south side of East Chubbuck Road between Branson and Burley drives, which is the current home of Geronimo’s Trampoline Park, The Soda Barn and The Hive wedding venue.

Ferrell's clothing

The popular men's attire store, Ferrell's clothing, is one of seven new tenants opening up shop at Patriot Square, a commercial development between Branson and Burley drives on East Chubbuck Road in Chubbuck.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.