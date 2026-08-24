PRESTON — Local, family-owned gravel and dirt supplier Bridger Rock has reached one year of providing everyone from home and business owners to farmers with quality products.
Krystal Newman, office manager of Bridger Rock, said the quarry opened about a year ago, but the gravel pit has been there since the early 1900s. When it first opened, the goal was to provide reliable gravel to the community.
“They heard about a gravel pit that had been open before and they wanted to help the community grow and have reliable gravel,” Newman said.
The community has responded positively to Bridger Rock since its opening. Newman said the company offers great products such as gravel and dirt.
“We’ve enjoyed being able to sell to the community and being able to carry more and more products,” Newman said. “We’ve had a lot of compliments on how good the dirt is.”
Bridger Rock mostly serves the Preston area, but it has also served the surrounding areas such as the Cache Valley.
“We deliver as well,” Newman said.
Bridger Rock’s goals are to continue growing as a business and providing a dependable service to its customers by keeping its products in stock.
“We like to meet the needs of contractors, farmers, business owners, homeowners and everyone who needs a product,” Newman said. “We try to have it ready.”
Sid Crookston, manager of Bridger Rock, said he has enjoyed working with the customers who visit and helping them find the products they need for whatever project they’re working on.
“It’s been a good job,” Crookston said. “I enjoy the people. They’re good customers.”
Crookston said Bridger Rock will continue to provide the best service it can for its customers and it will continue to be an asset to the community.
“We will keep expanding and making more products,” Crookston said.
Bridger Rock’s offices are located at 1914 East 3200 South in Preston. More information about its services can be found at bridgerrock.com/.
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