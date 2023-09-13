Bingham Sheriff's Office vehicle
KYLE RILEY/For the Journal

BLACKFOOT — The city of Blackfoot hosted a town hall meeting on Wednesday, where local leaders of varying professional backgrounds discussed fentanyl and its impact on the community in an effort to raise awareness of the fentanyl epidemic. 

The town hall featured Blackfoot Police Chief Gordon Croft and Cpl. John Hay, Chief Deputy Jordyn Nebeker of the Bingham County Sheriff's Office, prosecutor Paul Rogers of the Bingham County Prosecutors Office, Lt. Patrick Park of the Blackfoot Fire Department, and Dr. Brian Hopkins of Bingham Memorial Hospital.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.