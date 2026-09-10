POCATELLO — Bannock Youth Foundation is one of three charities and nonprofits that will take part in local car wash Tidal Wave's annual fundraiser.
Aubrey Scheffler, marketing and event outreach coordinator for the Bannock Youth Foundation, said the fundraiser will be held from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at Tidal Wave Auto Spa, 917 Yellowstone Ave.
"We're hoping to have some kind of food, games or toys," Scheffler said. "We're wanting to get support from the community."
Scheffler said Tidal Wave holds a fundraiser like this every year where it teams up with three charities or nonprofits. Any money made during the fundraiser is split between the three groups.
"The other groups are Joseph Sams School and Annandale Village," Scheffler said. "They reached out a couple of weeks ago to see if we would be interested."
Scheffler said the Bannock Youth Foundation was excited to find out that it had been selected for the fundraiser. She looks forward to connecting with more people and raising awareness about what the Bannock Youth Foundation does.
"We'll be able to help more families with the money we'll be making from the fundraiser," Scheffler said.
Scheffler will likely be running an information booth at the fundraiser. She looks forward to meeting any people who come.
"Talking to families is the best part," Scheffler said. "I love that."
The Bannock Youth Foundation holds classes that are meant to benefit parents and children of all ages through their challenges. Its classes include a baby steps class for parents who are preparing for a new baby and a kindergarten readiness class for children preparing to start school.
"It's like a preschool," Scheffler said. "We have a group of kids who learn to socialize, and we have parents meet other parents. It's really cool the impact we've been able to have with it."
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