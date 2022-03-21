ARCO — The Atomic Potato Chip Company recently won the "Coolest Thing Made In Idaho" contest put on by the Idaho Manufacturing Association.
"We have been very blessed," said Don Tarner, who owns the small, Arco-based business with his wife Joanna.
Atomic Potato Chip Company offers many different flavors of potato chips including aged cheddar jalapeno and even peanut butter and jelly.
"We currently produce 16 fun and delicious flavors of potato chips with more being created," Tarner said. "We also include two tortilla chip flavors."
The two have been in business since January of 2021. Tarner explained that they had been working from home on this business for about three years before they were able to open.
"Most of our business comes from direct sales too: farmers markets, craft shows, concerts and festivals," he said. "Folks come to our location to sample and buy them. Orders are taken online and shipped, as well."
Tarner explained that what makes their company different from other chip companies is the types of potatoes they use, the slicing thickness, oil used for cooking and the seasonings.
"We only use locally grown Idaho russet potatoes, which gives them that baked potato flavor," he said. "Our chips are sliced in three thicknesses and fried in peanut oil, which give them a great taste and makes them a healthier choice. My wife creates and blends the flavors and seasonings in house."
Tarner explained that he and his wife were both entrepreneurs and business owners. Joanna has experience in the food industry as a commercial cook in New York. Tarner looked into buying a small potato chip company on the East Coast where he grew up. They moved to Idaho about six years ago.
"It made sense for us to open a potato chip business," he said. "We had moved to Idaho, the land of the potatoes."
Tarner said the best part of owning a potato chip business is making people happy and being able to work with his wife.
"What I like best is being able to put smiles on people's faces," he said. "It makes all the hard work more enjoyable. I also love meeting people at all the events."
Tarner explained that their business is growing fast. He and his wife do not have any specific plans for expansion at this time, but Tarner explained that he had a few ideas.
"We want to stay in the local community," he said. "The people here are very supportive. We don't know where this is going to go, but I would hope to grow into a factory someday."
More information about the Atomic Potato Chip Company can be found at atomicpotatochipcompany.com.