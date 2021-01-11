Authorities are calling a State Hospital South walkaway a fugitive of justice after recently issuing an no-bond arrest warrant for the man, according to the Blackfoot Police Department.
Police are searching for Laithon Dallas Webb, a 25-year-old Nampa man who walked away from the hospital at about 5 p.m. on Jan 3. Ada County issued the no-bond arrest warrant for Webb on Jan. 5.
The Blackfoot Police Department described Webb as being white, 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing approximately 220 pounds. He was last seen in the area of Cromwell Lane in Blackfoot wearing a blue and green jacket.
Webb was in the custody of State Hospital South via court order in connection to an allegation in Ada County from October that he carjacked a taxi driver at gunpoint, the Boise Police Department said in October.
The incident resulted in a subsequent high-speed police chase that ended with one of the police cruisers bursting into flames after it was used to strike the vehicle Webb was driving and end the pursuit, police said.
Webb was charged with felony robbery, aggravated assault, two counts of assault and battery on police and one count misdemeanor resisting arrest in connection to the incident.
An Ada County judge ruled Webb was unfit to stand trial and ordered he complete a process of restoring competency at State Hospital South.
Anyone with information about Webb’s whereabouts are encouraged to call Bingham County Dispatch at 208-785-1234 or dial 911.
Authorities advise the public to not approach Webb and to contact police immediately if he is spotted.