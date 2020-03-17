AMERICAN FALLS — For five years in a row, students at American Falls High School have had the chance to meet and interact with career professionals during Career Day, which took place this year on March 4.
The event, which has been coordinated by the school’s Future Farmers of America members and mayor and teacher Marc Beitia, is an effort to give students the opportunity to learn about the careers they may be interested in.
“All grade levels participate with the expectation that by the time they are seniors they should have a very real idea of the careers available to them and those they are the most interested in by the time they graduate,” said Beitia.
Locals from many fields attended the event to participate as presenters, and students were able to learn more about topics that ranged from finance to medicine to law enforcement and more.
For presenter Jacklyn Taylor, the marketing and foundation director and administrative assistant for the Power County Hospital, the event was a way to teach students the overview of the different medical fields and to reach out to those interested in pursuing a career in it.
“The need for people in the medical field and hospital staff is always in demand, and (the Power County Hospital) is always looking for nurses and staff,” Taylor said. “We’ve had CNA kids (job shadow) us in the past. It’d be nice if we could get more interest for it.”
Cody McCoy, a consulting agronomist for Stukenholtz Laboratory, has presented at the career fair for the past four years and said this year was a success.
“This was the best it’s been since I’ve done it,” he said. “There was more student involvement than in years past … and with everything nowadays with the internet and social media it can be overwhelming for students to know where to research careers. This gives (students) an old school approach … where it’s almost like an interview process. They’re looking for guidance and it’s nice for them to have a venue for them to speak to us and ask questions.”
The event did more than just allow students the chance to speak to professionals in career fields, however, as it also provided leadership experience to the FFA students who coordinated the day. According to Beitia, that included contacting people who would present on the area’s in-demand careers, organizing the schedule and its rotations, and placing students into the proper sessions based on their career interests and goals.
“My favorite part is seeing the ah-ha light come on in students as they find something they really like and want to pursue in the way of a career,” Beitia said. “The fact that they are hearing real life experiences from people actually employed in the various careers is quite different than hearing a sales pitch from a recruiter. Students very much appreciate that part of the experience.”
McCoy said the emphasis on showing students different paths after high school was something beneficial both now and in the long run.
“What it’s doing for the community and students is great,” he said. “This (event) is a springboard for them, so they don’t have to stop in no man’s land where there’s no direction afterwards. It helps them see what they can do after high school.”