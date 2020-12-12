UPDATE
This is a cancellation of the Idaho AMBER Alert System. DERRICK JESUS ABITIA RODRIGUEZ has been located safely.
ORIGINAL STORY
This is an activation of the Idaho AMBER Alert System.
We have just received this important information regarding an abducted child in IDAHO FALLS, ID. Idaho Falls Police Department is looking for a child who was possibly abducted by his non-custodial mother, last seen at MELROSE IDAHO FALLS ID 83401 and is believed to be in imminent danger.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child, please contact Idaho Falls PD at 208-529-1200 or 911 immediately.
VICTIM: DERRICK JESUS ABITIA RODRIGUEZ
Age: 10
Sex: Male
Race: White
Hair: BROWN
Eyes: BROWN
Height: 4'08"
Weight: 60 pounds
Clothing: RED SHOES AND BLACK COAT
SUSPECT: GABRIELLA RODRIGUEZ
Age: 30
SEX: Female
RACE: White
Hair: BROWN
Eyes: BROWN
Height: 5'03"
Weight: 124
Identifying Features: TATTOO ON LEFT SIDE OF THROAT
Vehicle Description: POSSIBLY IN A 90S MODEL BLACK FORD EXPEDITION UNKNOWN LICENSE PLATE
Incident Summary: CHILD MAY BE TRAVELING WITH HIS NONCUSTODIAL PARENT / MAY HAVE FELT PRESSURED TO LEAVE WITH HER / MISSING AS EARLY AS 5 PM FRIDAY / NONCUSTODIAL PARENT IS FROM PUEBLO, COLORADO / POSSIBLY TRAVELING TO COLORADO FROM IDAHO FALLS IN A 90S MODEL BLACK FORD EXPEDITION / ANY INFORMATION CONTACT IDAHO FALLS POLICE DEPARTMENT 208-529-1200