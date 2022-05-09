The Idaho Falls Police Department has arrested two men who reportedly shot at each other during a confrontation Sunday outside the Idaho Falls Temple.
According to the probable cause affidavit, one of the men, 23-year-old Frederick Free, shot the other in the hand during an argument. The other man, 28-year-old Austin Kuck, fired multiple shots at Free as he was driving away.
Idaho Falls Police Department officers responded to reports of the shooting around 7:30 p.m. Kuck was located at Idaho Falls Community Hospital and was receiving treatment for his gunshot injury.
Kuck told police he had gone to confront Free because he believed Free had been involved in a recent break in at his home. When he met Free at the temple parking lot, he reportedly found a digital video recorder that belonged to him in Free’s vehicle.
During the argument, Free reportedly drew a gun and pointed it at Kuck. Kuck said he asked Free if he was going to shoot him. Free reportedly said, “yes” and shot Kuck in the hand.
After the shooting Free contacted law enforcement, told them he was involved in the shooting and gave them his address. The affidavit states his description of events matched Kuck’s. He added, however, that after shooting Kuck, he got into his truck and that a woman who was with him drove the truck out of the lot. As they were leaving, he said Kuck fired at least five shots at them.
The woman who was with Free also said Kuck shot at their truck.
Police interviewed a witness who was in the temple parking lot when the shooting occurred. She said she heard a gunshot and saw a man holding his hand. She said the same man then fired a gun at a car leaving the parking lot.
Police found shell casings in the parking lot and a trail of blood.
A temple security guard found footage of the incident. A security camera reportedly recorded Kuck moving around the parking lot holding his hand.
During a second interview with Kuck, officers asked him about shooting at Free’s truck as it left the lot. Kuck reportedly said he was acting in self defense, but the officer told him that it couldn’t be self defense if Free was fleeing.
Free was charged with aggravated battery, punishable with up to 15 years in prion. He was also charged with possession of a controlled substance, punishable with up to seven years in prison, after fentanyl pills were found in his possession.
Kuck was charged with aggravated assault and unlawful discharge of a weapon at an occupied vehicle, both punishable with up to five years in prison.
Both defendants have preliminary hearings scheduled for 1 p.m. May 20 in Bonneville County Court.