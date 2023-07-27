BASALT — Two local men were recently arrested after police say they found a marijuana grow operation and a large quantity and variety of drugs following a search warrant at the home they shared in Basalt, a small town about 15 miles northeast of Blackfoot.
Jason Rardin, 52, and Darren Weeks, 53, both of Basalt, were arrested following the execution of the search warrant, according to a police report the Idaho State Journal recently obtained.
Rardin has been charged with trafficking in marijuana, three counts possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, two counts manufacturing of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance, all felonies. He also faces one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia, court records show.
Weeks has been charged with one felony count of possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of the same charge as well as one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia, according to court records.
Members of the Blackfoot-Bingham Joint Detective’s Division executed a search warrant at the home the two men shared, located at 672 E 825 N in Basalt, around 5:30 a.m. on July 18, according to a police report the Idaho State Journal recently obtained.
As a result of the search warrant, officers located an active marijuana grow operation as well as materials and devices used to turn leafy marijuana into marijuana concentrates, police said.
Officers also located over 500 grams of marijuana in several forms including dab pens, 19 jars from dispensaries, concentrates and loose marijuana, police said.
A total of 11 firearms were located as a result of the search warrant, according to the police report.
The search warrant yielded three grams of fentanyl powder, over 7 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 14 individually wrapped hits of heroin, police said.
Officers also located numerous items of drug paraphernalia used in the consumption and sale of illegal narcotics, according to the report.
The Blackfoot-Bingham Joint Detective’s Division thanked the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance with sending personnel in this case in a recent news release about the incident.
Both Rardin and Weeks were transported to the Bingham County Jail in Blackfoot following their arrests.
Rardin appeared in front of 7th District Magistrate Judge James Howard Barrett Jr. for an arraignment hearing on July 19, during which his bond was set at $100,000.
Prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court for trial during a preliminary hearing on Thursday.
Weeks also appeared in front of Barrett for an arraignment hearing on July 19, during which his bond was set at $30,000.
He appeared back in court for a preliminary hearing on Thursday, during which his case was elevated to the district court level for trial.
Weeks will appear in front of 7th District Judge Stevan Thompson for an arraignment hearing on Aug. 8.
If convicted of any of the felony possession of a controlled substance charges with the intent to deliver, Rardin faces up to life in prison. He also faces a fine of up to $140,000 in fines if convicted of all seven felony charges filed against him.
If Weeks is convicted of the felony drug possession charge filed against him, he faces up to seven years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000.
