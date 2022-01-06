POCATELLO — A 21-year-old local man was ordered to complete intensive programming and education while incarcerated at an Idaho Department of Correction facility for a period of up to one year Thursday following a sentencing hearing at the Bannock County Courthouse in Pocatello.
Neicon Nicolas Loveless, of Pocatello, received an underlying 10-year prison sentence from 6th District Judge Robert C. Naftz after Loveless pleaded guilty in October to one count of felony aggravated battery and a felony enhancement for using a weapon during the commission of a felony crime. However, Naftz suspended the prison term and retained jurisdiction in the case, a sentence commonly referred to as a “rider” in Idaho.
If Loveless is unable to successfully complete the “rider” program, or violates the condition of his probation when released after completing the rider, Naftz can impose the unified 10-year prison sentence, of which Loveless would be required to serve at least three years incarcerated before being eligible for parole.
The plea agreement Loveless reached in October resulted in the dismissal of a second case against Loveless in which he was charged with an additional felony count of aggravated battery and a felony enhancement for using a weapon during the commission of a felony crime, court records show.
Loveless apologized for his actions during the sentencing hearing, saying he was “truly ashamed” and that he “has hated himself" since the attack occurred.
Loveless was first arrested in August 2020 and charged with felony aggravated battery and a felony weapons enhancement after he allegedly used a knife to cut the face of a person he knew in the midst of a struggle in the 100 block of Taft Avenue, police said.
The victim in that case was treated at the scene but did not require hospitalization, according to police. The felony aggravated battery and weapons enhancement Loveless pleaded guilty to in October and was sentenced for on Thursday was in relation to this incident.
Then about seven months later, Loveless was charged with additional counts of felony aggravated battery and a felony weapons enhancement for allegedly slicing a different man in the stomach on the 1000 block of Wilson Avenue, which left the man with an 8-inch laceration, court records show.
The alleged victim said he was walking down Wilson Avenue when a man he did not know, later identified as Loveless, rode up behind him on a bicycle and threatened to kill him, police said.
The alleged victim said Loveless then pulled out a 10-inch folding knife and attacked him, police said.
Loveless said he used the knife as a self-defense measure after the man that was stabbed started attacking him, police said.
When officers asked Loveless why he didn’t attempt to disengage from the confrontation, Loveless said he was “thinking violent thoughts” and that he was “glad I didn’t have a fixed-blade because I would have taken his life.”
The charges filed in relation to the March incident were those dismissed as part of his plea bargain.
In addition to retained jurisdiction, Loveless was ordered to pay approximately $720 in fines, court costs and restitution.
Loveless, who appeared in court wearing handcuffs and a yellow jumpsuit, was remanded back into the custody of the Bannock County Jail at the end of the hearing Thursday to await transport to an Idaho Department of Correction facility.