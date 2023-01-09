POCATELLO — The 27-year-old local man accused of pointing a gun at a woman and then shooting at responding police officers has reached a plea agreement with local prosecutors.
Skylar Wind Dancer Johnson, 27, of Pocatello, reached a plea agreement with Bannock County prosecutors in December that involves him pleading guilty to some charges in exchange for the dismissal of others and for prosecutors to cap their prison recommendation, according to court records the Idaho State Journal recently obtained.
Pursuant to the plea agreement, Johnson has agreed to plead guilty to one count of felony aggravated assault on law enforcement and a felony weapons enhancement in exchange for local prosecutors dismissing a second aggravated assault against law enforcement charge, one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a second weapons enhancement charge, court records show.
Johnson was arrested on July 9 after he allegedly shot a 9mm handgun at two Pocatello police officers who responded to a home on the 600 block of North Ninth Avenue following numerous reports from residents that he was shooting the gun into the air while standing in the yard, police told the Journal in July.
The shooting incident was in the same neighborhood two Pocatello police officers were shot by a man armed with AR-15 in May and only blocks from City Hall as well as Holy Spirit Catholic School and Greenacres Elementary School. Both wounded officers have since returned to working patrol full time.
During the incident involving Johnson, the responding police officers did not return fire, but ordered Johnson to drop his gun, police said. He complied and was taken into custody. Nobody was injured during the incident.
Johnson was initially charged with the two counts of felony aggravated assault against law enforcement and the felony weapons enhancement, but was also later charged with the aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and second enhancement for allegedly pointing the gun at a neighbor before the shooting incident.
The neighbor was a woman who told police she walked out onto her back porch to smoke a cigarette and observed Johnson kneeling down in the backyard next to a vehicle.
Johnson stood up and pointed the firearm toward the sky before he turned around, looked at the woman and slowly pointed the gun at her, the Journal reported this past summer.
The woman grabbed her dog and ran into her home crying before dialing 911 and informing her husband that she had just had a gun pointed at her, according to the police report.
The woman said she then heard four shots go off while she was waiting inside of her home for police to arrive, police said.
When police interviewed the woman, she said she had been in fear for her life and was afraid that Johnson would shoot and kill her, police said.
Police did recover a black 9mm Luger handgun from the top of a toolbox in the bed of a white Ford truck that Johnson was standing next to during the confrontation with officers, police added.
The plea agreement Johnson reached with prosecutors last month also states prosecutors will agree to recommend Johnson serve a unified prison sentence of 10 years with four of those years being mandatory. Additionally, the plea agreement stated the no-contact order issued between Johnson and the neighbor when he was charged in July will remain in effect for as long as he is in prison or on parole, court records show.
The plea agreement is binding, which requires a judge to either accept the agreement as authored or reject the agreement, allow Johnson to withdraw his guilty plea and proceed to take the case to trial.
Johnson is set to officially change his plea and have the plea agreement formally accepted in front of 6th District Judge Rick Carnaroli during a hearing set for Jan. 23.
It remains unclear if Johnson will be sentenced on the same day he changes his plea or if a subsequent hearing will be scheduled.
