POCATELLO — A shootout between Pocatello police and a local man armed with an AR-15 was the worst incident involving law enforcement to occur in the Gate City in decades, says Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei.
“This is probably the worst incident that I can think of toward officers in my career,” said Schei, who has been a member of the Pocatello Police Department since January 1995. “When tragedy happens in Southeast Idaho, and especially in Pocatello, this community rallies around people and that has been remarkable to me throughout my career.”
Schei’s remarks were made during a press conference held at the Pocatello Police Department Tuesday afternoon. The purpose of the press conference was to identify the two officers who were seriously wounded in the early morning shooting on Thursday and provide an update on their conditions.
Schei said the Pocatello police officer that was shot twice during the incident was Demetrius Amos, who is originally from California and played football for Idaho State University. Amos is a field training officer and SWAT team member who has been with the department for six years.
“(Amos) sustained an injury to his abdomen as well as an injury to his face,” Schei said. “The shot to his face went out of his neck and down into his chest. It was a pretty brutal injury, so for him to be able to recover from that and to be where he is at is nothing less than a miracle.”
Amos remains hospitalized in stable condition at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.
The other officer wounded during the incident has been identified as Mackenzie Handel, a former member of the U.S. Marine Corps who is originally from Pennsylvania. Handel is also a field training officer and SWAT team member who has been with the department for four years.
“He was injured in the abdomen,” Schei said. “He has been sent home and is recovering with members of his family.”
Schei told the Idaho State Journal on Monday that both Amos and Handel have expressed their intent to rejoin the Pocatello Police Department when medically cleared. Both officers remain on paid administrative leave while the East Idaho Critical Incident Task Force investigates the use of force during the incident.
A total of 21 police officers responded to the shooting, which included two Idaho State Police troopers and five Pocatello Police Department trainees. The trainees, Schei said, had only been with the department for about two months and were completing their third day of field training when the shooting occurred. Additionally, four dispatchers worked behind the scenes and Schei said hey could not be forgotten for their efforts.
“All of these people kept their composure in the face of adversity,” Schei said. “Their actions, from the reports that I’ve read and videos that I’ve seen, are nothing short of heroic. They are the bravest of the brave.”
The man accused of shooting Amos and Handel, Todd Vernon Brewer, 45, of Pocatello, remains hospitalized at PMC as well. Upon his release from the hospital, Brewer will be incarcerated at the Bannock County Jail on two counts of aggravated battery on certain personnel and two enhancements for using a weapon during the commission of a felony crime, all of which are felonies.
Schei declined to comment on how many shots were fired and how many police officers discharged their weapons during the incident. What motivated Brewer to allegedly shoot at police also remains unknown.
Schei did say that the initial 911 call was made from one of two people inside the 941 E. Bridger St. home and that a domestic situation unfolded inside the home prior to police arriving on scene.
Last week, Schei said that officers contacted Brewer, who was armed with an AR-15 rifle and a shotgun, in the front yard of the Bridger Street home. After officers ordered Brewer to drop the rifle, Brewer raised it toward the officers and was fired upon, Schei said last week.
After the officers fired, Brewer retreated from the yard of the home and toward an adjacent alleyway, Schei said last week, adding that officers followed him into the alley and an exchange of gunfire between Brewer and officers ensued.
The two people inside the Bridger Street home are cooperating with the police investigation and are not considered to be involved in the shooting incident, Schei said on Tuesday.
Schei said there were three aspects of this incident that contributed to an outcome that could have been much worse — good training, good equipment and good leadership.
“We are the highest trained department in the state…we ensure officers have the equipment they need to complete the mission…and what I saw out in the field is that everyone led,” Schei said. “There were decisions made from the newest of people on only their third day of field training all the way up to the sergeants that were on the scene. Quick decisions (were made) that probably saved lives.”
If convicted of all felony charges and enhancements against him, Brewer faces a maximum penalty of up to 80 years in prison.
The East Idaho Critical Incident Task Force will continue to investigate the incident with the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office leading that effort. Bannock County Prosecutor Steve Herzog said that once the finalized report for that investigation comes across his desk, he will recuse himself to avoid any perceived conflict of interest and ask that a different prosecutor’s office make the ultimate decision to file any criminal charges against the officers involved.
In addition to thanking the members of law enforcement involved in the incident, Schei thanked the doctors and nurses at PMC who worked feverishly to save the two wounded officers.
Those interested in assisting the officers financially are encouraged to contact Val Wadsworth, the president of the local police union. Monetary donations can also be made via the local police union Venmo, @Portneuf-Valley-Lodge.
While Schei said there can be no shortage of thoughts and prayers for the officers involved, he added that local residents can also help by getting out and forming positive relationships with their neighbors.
“Get out and talk to your neighbors and your community, get to know each other and don’t be so quick to be angry with people or be so quick to take to a gun or violence,” Schei said. “It hurts my heart. The thing is we live in this day and age where we are so divided as people and that needs to stop. That needs to end. Regardless of your religious, political or ethnic background we need to come together as people.”