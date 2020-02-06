GIRLS BASKETBALL
CENTURY 43, POCATELLO 14
Century pummeled Pocatello 43-14 on Wednesday at the Snake Pit in the 4A District 4-5 tournament.
The Diamondbacks never allowed more than seven points in a quarter and held the Indians to six first-half points to take an 18-point lead into the locker room.
“Defense was the key tonight. We were jumping the passes,” Century coach Chris Shuler said. “We kind of frustrated them early.”
Kassidy Gardea tallied a career-high 18 points for Century (17-3), which hosts Jerome on Saturday in the district semifinals.
Pocatello (3-19) plays at Twin Falls on Saturday.
MADISON 53, HIGHLAND 42
Highland was dealt a 53-42 home loss against Madison on Thursday in a loser-out game in the 5A District 5-6 tournament.
The Rams were tied 7-7 against their rival at the end of the first quarter, but were outscored in each of the next three.
Meghan Calley scored 11 points to lead Highland, which ended their season at 10-13.
PRESTON 39, MOUNTAIN HOME 30
Preston finished strong in a 39-30 home win in the 4A District 4-5 tournament.
The Indians outscored their opponent 16-5 in the final quarter after facing a two-point deficit after the third.
Preston (16-6) hosts Burley on Saturday in the district semifinals.
SKYLINE 59, BLACKFOOT 53
Blackfoot suffered a 59-53 home loss against Skyline on Thursday in the 4A District 6 tournament.
The Broncos trailed by three points at halftime and couldn’t close the gap by the end of the third quarter.
Hadley Humpherys had 17 points for the Broncos (15-7), who face Idaho Falls on Saturday at Skyline High School in a lower-out game.
SNAKE RIVER 43, MARSH VALLEY 36
Josee Steadman and Jordyn Gilbert led the way, lifting Snake River to a 43-36 home win over Marsh Valley in the 3A District 5 tournament.
They were the only Panthers with more than six points, as Steadman had 16 and Gilbert 15.
Marsh Valley coach Kyle McQuivey pointed to his team’s 23 percent shooting as a main culprit for the loss.
“Girls just had a tough time hitting shots,” Marsh Valley coach Kyle McQuivey said. “Snake played good defense.”
Marsh Valley (13-10) hosts American Falls on Saturday in a loser-out game.
Snake River (12-10) hosts Saturday’s winner on Monday with a chance to clinch the district title.
SODA SPRINGS 67, WEST SIDE 32
Soda Springs steamrolled West Side 67-32 on Wednesday at home.
Dani Smith knocked down 4 of 4 3-pointers and and 7 of 8 shots to notch 17 points for Soda Springs (20-2), which hosts Bear Lake on Saturday.
West Side (4-17) plays Saturday at Aberdeen in a loser-out game.
BEAR LAKE 33, ABERDEEN 27
Bear Lake squeaked by Aberdeen 33-27 in the 2A District 5 tournament Thursday at home.
The Bears outscored the Tigers 17-11 in the second half after being tied at halftime.
“It was a tough, defensive battle from the start,” Aberdeen coach Ryan Wahlen said. “We’re proud of our girls. Hopefully, we’ll get another chance to play Bear Lake. They’re a really tough, well-coached team.”
Ellie Watson scored a team-high 10 points for Aberdeen (12-10), which hosts West Side on Saturday in a loser-out game.
Bear Lake (15-6) plays Saturday at Soda Springs.
NORTH GEM 73, GRACE LUTHERAN 17
North Gem dominated Grace Lutheran in a 73-17 win Thursday in the 1A DII District 5-6 tournament at Hillcrest High School.
“It was our best-played game of the year,” North Gem coach Dana Strong said. “The girls shot well. Everything clicked tonight. They just seemed to hustle.”
Harlee Davids scored 20 points to lead North Gem (6-14), which plays Tuesday at Hillcrest High School against the loser of the Mackay/Watersprings game.
BOYS BASKETBALL
GRACE 65, CHALLIS 28
Grace clobbered Challis 65-28 on Thursday at home.
The Grizzlies pulled away by outscoring their opponent 43-10 in the middle two quarters.
“It was a great team win tonight,” Grace coach Rory Lloyd said.
Gage Stoddard scored 18 points to lead Grace (11-10, 6-0 1A DI District 5-6), which plays next Thursday against Taylor’s Crossing at Blackfoot High School in the district tournament.
THURSDAY’S BOX SCORES
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MADISON 53, HIGHLAND 42
Madison 7 12 15 19 – 53
Highland 7 9 14 12 – 42
Madison – Wasden 2, Jensen 4, Gillette 6, Gordon 15, Cook 1, Dow 4, Parker 10, Parkinson 11.
Highland – Pongah 2, Neilson 1, Vaughan 2, Pokibro 9, Calley 11, Maughan 4, Thayne 10, Farmer 3.
CENTURY 43, POCATELLO 14
Pocatello 4 2 7 1 – 14
Century 11 13 17 2 – 43
Pocatello – Ramirez 4, Murdoch 5, Pearson 2, Kates 3.
Century – Gardea 18, Adamson 4, L. Bull 18, T. Bull 3.
PRESTON 39, MOUNTAIN HOME 30
Mountain Home 5 8 12 5 – 30
Preston 2 13 8 16 – 39
SKYLINE 59, BLACKFOOT 53
Skyline 22 11 11 15 — 59
Blackfoot 20 10 10 13 — 53
Skyline — Chapman 9, Chapman 11, Anderson 8, Bialas 4, Olson 5, Olson 20, Thomas 2.
Blackfoot — Smith 10, Arave 12, Caldwell 2, Wright 2, Thomas 4, Andersen 6, Humpherys 17.
SNAKE RIVER 43, MARSH VALLEY 36
Marsh Valley 13 7 5 11 – 36
Snake River 14 10 9 10 – 43
Marsh Valley – Vorwaller 2, M. Smedley 2, Armstrong 10, Hadley 5, Argyle 5, Bennett 8, Sutton 4.
Snake River – Kracl 2, A. Goff 2, Steadman 16, Van Orden 2, Stimpson 6, Gilbert 15.
BEAR LAKE 33, ABERDEEN 27
Bear Lake 6 10 12 5 – 33
Aberdeen 9 7 7 4 – 27
Bear Lake – Humpherys 16, Parker 8, Kelsey 5, Gundersen 4.
Aberdeen – Watson 10, Serna 7, Driscoll 5, Phillips 3, Ortiz 2.
SODA SPRINGS 67, WEST SIDE 32
West Side – Fuller 15, Nance 8, Barzee 4, Robinson 2, Keller 2, Fuller 1.
Soda Springs – Gronning 19, Smith 18, Balls 12, Moldenhauer 7, Thompson 6, Pelayo 3, Somsen 2.
NORTH GEM 73, GRACE LUTHERAN 17
Grace Lutheran 3 4 6 4 – 17
North Gem 15 21 25 12 – 73
Grace Lutheran – Trogden 2, Rodriguez 2, Grayson 5, Liddel 5, Phinney 1, Viglialturo 2.
North Gem – Davids 20, Partian 17, Barfuss 15, Bennett 7, Mabey 6, Christensen 6, Hill 2.
BOYS BASKETBALL
GRACE 65, CHALLIS 28
Challis 9 6 4 9 – 28
Grace 13 18 25 9 – 65
Challis – Parkinson 2, Phillips 5, Farmer 6, Siggers 2, Schenke 13.
Grace – I. Gibbs 3, Jud 2, Stoddard 18, Lloyd 6, Anderson 10, Smith 8, Mansfield 8, G. Gibbs 10.