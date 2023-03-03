East Idaho winter storm snow file photo stock image
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning and winter weather advisory for East Idaho in anticipation of a weekend snowstorm.

The storm could bring several inches of snow and 40 mph winds to most of East Idaho late Saturday morning through early Sunday afternoon.

