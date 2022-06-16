There is a lot of talk about white supremacy and that the white ethnic group is superior, I for one beg to differ. Our Constitution says that all men are created equal,
Is this true, do we believe this? All peoples have a right to persure happiness,justice,peace and their dreams. According to scripture in Genises Ch. 1 vs 27, ‘God created
man in His own image, in the divine image He created him; male and female He created them”
The words above still hold true today and nothing will diminish that truth. It seems like there are some groups who want to erase scripture and the Christain values
that the majority of Americans hold dear. Our Constitution is at risk also.
Hatefulness seems to reign these days and hate can kill one, hate tares down instead of building up. Having hate in one’s heart does not help any person grow.
Mat Kelley in one of his books says for us to try and become the best version of ourselves. Have we strayed from the Image of God and His values?
The challenge for the reader and for me, is to ask the question: “Am I the best version of Myself?”
As the song says: ‘WHAT WE NEED NOW IS LOVE, SWEET LOVE’
Every day be the best you can be.
Catherine Coffey Patschull,
Pocatello
