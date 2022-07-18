Remember Mister Rogers, he had a TV show for kids his focus was on values and the Golden Rule. One of the messages was about bring a good neighbor.
I recall the Scripture parable in Luke 10:1025-37 which talks about a good Samaritian a priest and a Levite, who passed by a man who was beaten and left half dead.
The priest and the Levite passed by but the Samaritian was moved to action care and compassion. The Samaritian bathed his wounds with water oil and wine, then lifted
him on his own animal , took him to an inn and cared for him. Question: Which of these three were neighbor to the victim? The answer to the question was the one
who treated him with mercy. Jesus response to that answer was: “Go and do likewise “
In the Christian life we are called to be caring kind and compassionate, Christian Living requires us to see the world through the lens of faith. I’m wondering
do you and I have the eyes of faith? I’ve heard it said that Christian living is counter cultural. The above parable invites us not to judge others by appearances or differences,
but see others as part of our humanity.
AS you and I ponder the scripture, does it lead you to new eyesight and a different avenue of thought?
In chapter 6 0f Luke’s Gospel, we read: “If someone strikes you on the cheek, turn to him the other”. If someone takes your cloak give him your tunic.”
Scripture verses from NAB.
Catherine Coffey Patschull,
Pocatello
