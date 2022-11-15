Mormons (copy)

In this June 2, 2013, file photo, a Mormon boy carries a sign in support of marriage equality as he and others march in the Utah Gay Pride Parade in Salt Lake City. 

 AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said Tuesday it would back proposed federal legislation to safeguard same-sex marriages, marking the latest show of support for the measure from conservative-leaning groups.

The nearly 17-million member, Utah-based faith said in a statement that church doctrine would continue to consider same-sex relationships to be against God's commandments. Yet it said it would support rights for same-sex couples as long as they didn't infringe upon religious groups' right to believe as they choose.

