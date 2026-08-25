POCATELLO — The Southeast Idaho Retired Educators Association extends an invitation to all retired educators and their spouses to the first monthly meeting Sept. 2 at Juniper Hills Country Club, 6600 Bannock Highway in Pocatello.
The organization is for all retirees of educational employment, including classified staff, teachers, administrators, university faculty, staff of charter or parochial schools, and neighboring school districts.
SEIREA meets on the first Wednesday of each month during the school year. Those interested are encouraged to attend the first meeting to meet new friends and former colleagues. Attendees can enjoy lunch, a short program, share stories and raise money for scholarships for future teachers at ISU.
For questions or more details, email Pete Black at blackcat1646@gmail.com.
The annual dues are just $30, and the delicious lunch is just $25.
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