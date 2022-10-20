BOISE — Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo has held elected office since 1984, serving first in the state Senate, then the U.S. House, and now as Idaho’s senior U.S. senator, seeking a fifth six-year term.

If he’s reelected and completes that term, he’ll be the second-longest serving Idaho senator ever. Crapo, a Harvard-trained lawyer from Idaho Falls who was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 1998, chaired the Senate Banking Committee for four years and is currently the ranking Republican on the Senate Finance Committee, which he could chair if Republicans win the Senate. He faces four challengers on the November ballot: Democrat David Roth of Idaho Falls; independent Scott “Oh” Cleveland of Eagle; Libertarian “Idaho Sierra Law” of Pocatello; and Constitution Party candidate Ray Writz of Coeur d’Alene.

