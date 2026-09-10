POCATELLO — The Idaho State University Fine Arts Club and Pocatello Art Center invite the community to a special evening with internationally acclaimed artist and illustrator Thomas Blackshear II on Friday from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the ISU Student Union Building in the Salmon River Room, 921 S. 8th Ave. in Pocatello.
Blackshear will give an artist talk and demonstration, offering attendees a rare opportunity to see and hear from an artist whose celebrated career spans more than four decades.
Known for his versatility, distinctive style and dynamic imagery, Blackshear has created artwork for postage stamps, movie posters, collectible figurines, religious art, advertising campaigns and fine art galleries. More recently, his “Western Nouveau” works have brought his unique artistic vision to the world of Western art.
Blackshear’s many honors include induction into the Society of Illustrators Hall of Fame in 2020, the Express Ranches Great American Cowboy Award in 2022 and the prestigious Prix de West Purchase Award in 2024.
Blackshear attended the Art Institute of Chicago and the American Academy of Art in Chicago before working for Hallmark Cards, where he apprenticed under renowned illustrator Mark English. Over the course of his distinguished illustration career, he created work for major publications and companies and designed more than 30 U.S. Postal Service stamps, including stamps for the Black Heritage series.
In recent years, Blackshear has turned his attention to Western fine art, where his work has garnered significant recognition. His “Two Americans of the Old West” received the Express Ranches Great American Cowboy Award at the Prix de West in 2022.
“This is a really special opportunity to see someone of Mr. Blackshear’s talent in Pocatello,” said Paige Weber, programming director at the Pocatello Art Center. “I know attendees walk away feeling inspired and excited!”
The event is supported by the Bistline Foundation, Idaho Community Foundation, ISU Fine Arts Club, and Pocatello Art Center.
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