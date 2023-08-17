The Portneuf Resource Council sincerely apologizes for incorrectly stating in an Idaho State Journal Op-ed that Bowman Farm uses pesticides when in fact they do not.
This recent Op-Ed, "Sustainable agriculture, soil health and profitability," written by a Portneuf Resource Council volunteer was based on a Sustainable Idaho podcast. The author incorrectly wrote that Bowman Farm uses pesticides; the podcast is clear that Bowman Farm does not use pesticides in their practices and that the farm is concerned about pesticide overspray by local agencies on areas outside the borders of the farm.
The Op-Ed did not reflect actual statements by Matthew Bowman in the February 8, 2022, episode of Sustainable Idaho. In that episode Mr. Bowman said the following concerning the pesticide use and his farm:
“I'm looking to develop the richest, most diverse soil, the most healthy soil I can possibly develop. In my system there's absolutely no place for a synthetic pesticide. Anything that's out to kill anything is not particularly welcome in my system. I'm trying to learn about plants in the context of how can they defend themselves; how can they grow; how can they be super healthy within the context of their soil being super active and super rich. The coin is flipped in this philosophy — I'm not focused on what I can kill; so much as what I can bring to life.”
Mr. Bowman adds, “Bowman Farm is committed to Health in a way that weaves together Soil, Plants, Individuals and Community. We strive at all times to bring our sincere Hearts to all those distinct pieces so that Health will flourish in our collective Pocatello Home. As community members, you fit into this tapestry as active, engaging, and inquiring individuals. Come see us and engage with us about our practices. We are open on Tuesday evenings from 4:30 to 6:30 in August and September at our farm (Located on the corner of Bannock Highway and South Valley Road). On those evenings at 5 p.m. we tour the garden with anyone who is interested. This is a great opportunity to see how your Bowman Farm food comes about, a great opportunity to dig in and ask meaningful questions — we are here for this!”
As stated in the podcast, Bowman Farm is known for its super rich soil, and The Portneuf Resource Council sincerely regrets these mischaracterizations about Bowman Farm's healthy soil practices. We encourage members of the community to listen to the original podcast on KISU; it will be rebroadcast on Tuesday, Aug. 22 at 7:35 a.m. and Thursday, Aug. 24, at 4:20 p.m.
The Portneuf Resource Council supports Bowman Farm's sustainable agricultural practices and sincerely regrets the error.
