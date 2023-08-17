The Portneuf Resource Council sincerely apologizes for incorrectly stating in an Idaho State Journal Op-ed that Bowman Farm uses pesticides when in fact they do not.

This recent Op-Ed, "Sustainable agriculture, soil health and profitability," written by a Portneuf Resource Council volunteer was based on a Sustainable Idaho podcast. The author incorrectly wrote that Bowman Farm uses pesticides; the podcast is clear that Bowman Farm does not use pesticides in their practices and that the farm is concerned about pesticide overspray by local agencies on areas outside the borders of the farm.

