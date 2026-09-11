POCATELLO — Portneuf Medical Center is proud to be recognized by Blue Cross of Idaho with a Blue Distinction Center designation under the Blue Distinction Centers for Bariatric Surgery program, which acknowledges PMC’s demonstration of expertise in patient safety and delivery of better outcomes for bariatric patients.
This program focuses on improving outcomes and guides adult and adolescent members to hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers that meet quality and safety standards for common weight-loss procedures, including laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy and primary laparoscopic Roux-en-Y gastric bypass.
“This designation is meaningful because it recognizes what matters most to our patients: safe, high-quality care and excellent outcomes,” said Nate Carter, CEO of Portneuf Health. “As a Blue Distinction Center for Bariatric Surgery, we have demonstrated our ability to meet rigorous national standards and deliver exceptional results. For our community, that means greater access to a trusted bariatric program that helps patients achieve lasting weight loss success.”
To receive this designation, facilities must participate in Blue Cross of Idaho’s BlueCard Preferred Provider Organization network and must be accredited by the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program. MBSAQIP sets rigorous safety and quality standards, requires facilities to track outcomes over time, and confirms the expertise needed to perform weight-loss surgery safely.
All facilities designated under the Blue Distinction Centers for Bariatric Surgery program have proven that they deliver higher-quality care under MBSAQIP’s objective standards for bariatric procedures. On average, BDC-designated facilities have 37% fewer total (overall) and 49% fewer severe (life-threatening) complications for laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy, and 14% fewer total and 20% fewer severe complications for gastric bypass compared to non-MBSAQIP-accredited facilities.
By meeting these criteria, Portneuf Medical Center demonstrated a strong commitment to higher-quality care and remains at the forefront of bariatric surgery advancement.
Members treated at designated facilities benefit from specialized expertise and advanced practices that lead to improved recovery times and reduced complications, enhancing their overall health journey.
To learn more about Portneuf Bariatrics, visit Portneuf.org.
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