IDAHO FALLS - On Saturday, Feb. 27, shortly after 10 p.m., Idaho Falls Police Officers responded to the 300 block of Park Avenue for a report that a large group of people were fighting in a bar and then in the street.
When Officers arrived they located a large crowd of people in the street and moving between bars. Officers detained the people that appeared to be most closely involved in the physical disturbance and also spoke to a large number of people who were involved or witnesses to the incident.
Through speaking to witnesses, Officers determined that an intoxicated and unruly male was refused service at one of the bars. The person argued with a bartender, refused to leave the bar, and then a physical disturbance ensued involving the intoxicated male, the bar tender, and a number of patrons at the bar. A witness also reported that the man had made threats to come back with a gun and commit further violence in the area.
Out of an abundance of caution and desire to keep people safe, Officers determined the best course of action would be to close the bars in the area down for the night and worked with several bar owners and employees in the area to do so.
The incident remains under investigation.