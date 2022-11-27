Kayin Patrick Garretson

A Pocatello man has been arrested after he fired a pistol multiple times at a vehicle during a road rage incident on Interstate 15 north of Chubbuck, Idaho State Police said.

Kayin Patrick Garretson, 25, has been charged with aggravated assault and unlawful discharge of a weapon at a vehicle for the incident that occurred during Saturday's snowstorm, authorities said.

