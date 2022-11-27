A Pocatello man has been arrested after he fired a pistol multiple times at a vehicle during a road rage incident on Interstate 15 north of Chubbuck, Idaho State Police said.
Kayin Patrick Garretson, 25, has been charged with aggravated assault and unlawful discharge of a weapon at a vehicle for the incident that occurred during Saturday's snowstorm, authorities said.
State police said Garretson, driving a 2004 Honda Accord sedan, was heading southbound on the freeway around 2:20 p.m. when he changed lanes directly in front of a 2017 Ford Explorer SUV as both vehicles approached a semi. The Accord moved to the outside lane after passing the semi, authorities said. The Explorer then overtook the Accord and in doing so its driver, a 48-year-old Ammon man, "made a hand gesture and veered toward the Accord," state police said in a news release.
State police said Garretson then "pulled a pistol and fired multiple rounds, striking the tires of the Explorer."
The occupants of both vehicles then reported the incident by calling 911, state police said.
Both drivers subsequently pulled over and cooperated with the responding state troopers, authorities said.
The troopers arrested Garretson and he was booked into Bannock County Jail in Pocatello, where he's currently being held pending the adjudication of his case.
State police said they did not cite the driver of the Ford Explorer but the case will be forwarded to the Bannock County Prosecutor's Office for review.
If convicted of the charges against him, Garretson faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $5,000 fine.
The incident remains under investigation by state police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.