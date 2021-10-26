Q: The City Council is currently plagued by infighting and bickering. What kind of impact is this having on the city and what would you do to help matters?
A: Good leadership means creating an atmosphere of discussion, dialogue and education. The ability to facilitate differing views and perspectives is necessary to move a group forward in the decision making process. The Mayor and Council members’ duty is to represent the constituents who elected them and to be their voice when evaluating and making decisions. Good leadership involves mutual listening, not just hearing the words being said. I was Executive Director of the Southeast Idaho Council of Governments (SICOG) for 20 years working with seven counties and thirty cities. I understand and have the skills to work with differing views and to create a collaborative environment.
Q: What are your thoughts on the city budget and how would you balance the need for city services with the need for lower taxes?
A: Good services and lower taxes are not mutually exclusive. An efficiently run department can offer needed services and still be within budget. The budget adopted by the City is based on projected increases in property taxes. Jim Krueger, financial officer, stated of the adopted budget, “I am not necessarily optimistic that those (taxes) will increase to allow for the expenditure level that is incorporated in this budget.” Translation we adopted a budget that is short sighted and short term. You cannot run a business with this philosophy. This budget was a result of making significant decreases in expenditures. We cannot continue in this vein and be financially sound. I managed a non- profit funded with state, federal and local dollars. I know how to budget to provide services, retain staff and have a solid foundation.
Q: There seem to be two competing mindsets among current City Council members. One is that the city's government is broken and needs reform. The other is that the city's government is efficient and effectively serves the people of Pocatello. Where do you stand?
A: All organizations need to reflect and take a look at themselves. Self-evaluation of policies, procedures and departments is an ongoing process in any business that wants to continue to be a vibrant and effective. I believe taking a hard and honest look at how efficient and effective the City is in meeting the needs of our citizens is a positive and productive approach for good services. The City has great staff and I want to see them retain their positions and have the proper direction, equipment and tools to perform their duties. It is not an either or question but how do we move forward in a positive way to improve our services to our community. Having worked with state, federal and local organizations gives me the organizational experience and skills to provide valuable insights for the city.
Q: What is your vision for Pocatello?
A: Our population only grew by 4.4% from 2010 to 2020 while the State saw a 14% growth rate. Our median income in 2020 was $46,617 compared to $40,792 in 2010 a 14% growth. We seem to be stagnating. A five year strategic plan based on the comprehensive plan will put the city in the driver’s seat for development. It will provide a roadmap of planned sustainable growth. Growth, which includes
recruiting companies that not only provide jobs with a livable wage and benefits but companies which further the goals of clean energy, conserving resources, and increasing energy efficiency. We must work more closely with our existing businesses so they continue to provide good jobs and a solid economy. Affordable housing is also a priority as well as protecting the lower Portneuf aquifer.