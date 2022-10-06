Tabby kitten (copy)

There are currently 59 dogs, 11 puppies, 42 cats, 76 kittens and one rabbit available for adoption at the Pocatello Animal Shelter.

 Photo courtesy of the city of Pocatello

POCATELLO — The Pocatello Animal Shelter has been at full capacity for the last two months, and officials are asking for the public’s help in finding forever homes for all the animals.

The city said in a press release that the shelter has 189 animals as of Wednesday, a 55 percent increase compared to the same date last year when there were 122. The animals include 59 dogs, 11 puppies, 42 cats, 76 kittens and one rabbit.

