As your state representative, I work with people of varying political persuasions from all across this great state. Even those I disagree with have my respect when they are respectful and honest. Unfortunately, my Democrat opponent has resorted to character attacks and deceiving voters with distorted narratives. Oler, as a leader in the political party that champions the sexualization of children, has the audacity to write an op-ed claiming that I “protect pedophiles and child abusers” because of my support for House Bill 455 (H455).

Here’s the truth about H455. H455 addressed a nuanced question of how Idaho’s judicial and child protection resources are most effectively utilized. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare receives thousands of reports of child abuse every year. Each occupies valuable time and resources. Yet, the vast majority of reports are unsubstantiated. H455 provided “failure-to-report” penalties for professionals that work directly with kids (health care providers, counselors, educators, social workers, law enforcement officers, etc) but exempted every-day citizens. H455 didn’t impact the ability of any individual to file a report, nor did it impact the ability of the state to charge an individual with being an accessory to felony abuse if that individual had direct knowledge of and didn’t report abuse.

