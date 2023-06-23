Martin Hackworth NEW

Lying liars and the COVID lies they foisted on us. That’s where I’m at right now with regard to the large, steaming pile of BS that has heretofore been the approved scientific narrative concerning the origins of COVID-19. I’ve previously written about the black eye that I thought that science was earning over its general decline, as evidenced by its particularly poor handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. As much as I would have liked to have been wrong about this, it now appears as if there’s no chance that I am.

I’m a retired physicist. I have respected science since I was old enough to know what it was. I spent my life promoting science and standing up for its utility in solving many of the world’s problems, its fairness, and its dispassionate meritocracy. It’s a hard thing to see your life’s work sinking into the morass of a declining intellectual culture like a lead balloon on Jupiter. But here we are. I’m sad, but I’m much more angry. You don’t want to be the next person within arm’s reach to claim, for instance, that only a right-wing nut case believes the lab-leak hypothesis.

Associated Press and Idaho Press Club-winning columnist Martin Hackworth of Pocatello is a physicist, writer and retired Idaho State University faculty member who now spends his time with family, riding bicycles and motorcycles, arranging and playing music. Follow him on Twitter @MartinHackworth.

