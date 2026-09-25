Many Idahoans identify as pro-life because they want to protect unborn children, strengthen families and value human life. Those convictions deserve respect. They should also lead us to ask whether Idaho’s current abortion laws protect pregnant patients when pregnancy becomes dangerous.
Pregnancy can bring joy, but it can also bring sudden, life-threatening complications. A patient can develop severe preeclampsia, hemorrhage, sepsis, placental abruption, premature rupture of membranes or an ectopic pregnancy. People enter pregnancy with cancer, heart disease, kidney disease, autoimmune illness or diabetes. These conditions can worsen quickly and may demand urgent, individualized medical decisions.
Idaho law allows abortion only under narrow circumstances, including when necessary to prevent the patient’s death. It does not provide a broadly defined exception for serious threats to a patient’s health.
That distinction matters. Physicians do not wait for death to be imminent. They act to prevent sepsis, stroke, organ failure, infertility, catastrophic bleeding and death.
Consider a patient whose water breaks far too early, before a fetus can survive. She has a high risk of developing an infection called chorioamnionitis. The treatment for this is antibiotics and delivery of the fetus. In Idaho, delivery is not an option because that would be an abortion at this stage of pregnancy. She is hospitalized on IV antibiotics until she can either deliver, or she becomes so sick that she can meet the narrow legal definition of a life-threatening emergency. Not only does she risk losing her life if doctors aren’t able to act fast enough when her illness becomes life-threatening, but she also risks losing her uterus and the ability to have children in the future. Doctors in Idaho often choose to life-flight this patient out of state so that she can receive evidence-based care. That life-flight comes with risk and financial burden to her and her family.
Consider a patient with worsening pre-eclampsia or serious heart disease. Consider the mother of two children who is pregnant and diagnosed with breast cancer. She is told her treatment would harm the developing fetus. Who should be deciding her care moving forward?
Idaho’s laws create uncertainty during medical emergencies. Physicians can face felony charges, fines and loss of licensure if the state determines that they violated the abortion ban. Hospitals have required doctors to seek legal or administrative review before they can provide treatment. In an obstetric emergency, delays can cause permanent injury or death.
Patients with fetal conditions incompatible with life also face profound hardship. Idaho law does not broadly allow termination based on lethal fetal diagnosis. Examples of this include organ agenesis, where the body doesn’t develop an organ needed to maintain life like the brain or the kidneys, and genetic trisomies like trisomy 13, where most fetuses don’t even survive the third trimester. These women are forced to continue their pregnancy to delivery or until fetal demise, when doctors are allowed to intervene, incurring further risk while also prolonging their grief.
These laws affect every family, including families that oppose abortion. They affect miscarriage care, emergency treatment, prenatal care, labor and delivery, postpartum care and access to specialists. They also contribute to Idaho’s loss of physicians who actively provide obstetric care.
A common claim from the Idaho Family Policy Center and others is that Idaho has many licensed OB-GYNs. That claim confuses licensure with availability. An Idaho license does not tell families whether a physician delivers babies in Idaho. A doctor may retain a license after retiring, relocating, stopping obstetric practice or working in another role. Families need to know how many doctors actively provide prenatal care, deliver babies and treat obstetric emergencies in Idaho.
A 2025 JAMA Network Open study addressed that question. Researchers conducted statewide counts of OB-GYNs practicing obstetrics in August 2022, November 2023 and December 2024. They used credentialing files, licensing records, physician and practice websites, professional registries, the Idaho Medical Association database, local practice information and direct physician confirmation.
During that period, 114 physicians left Idaho, retired, closed practices or stopped practicing obstetrics in the state. Only 20 new OB-GYNs entered Idaho. In total, the study found that Idaho lost 94 of 268 OB-GYNs practicing obstetrics between August 2022 and December 2024, a 35% net decline.
The shortage hits rural communities hardest. By the end of 2024, only 23 OB-GYNs practicing obstetrics served 569,000 Idahoans across 37 of Idaho’s 44 counties. Idaho families cannot rely on a license database when they need care during labor, hemorrhage or a complicated pregnancy. They need a clinician who practices nearby, and a hospital prepared to provide care.
OB-GYNs do far more than provide abortion care. They manage miscarriages, ectopic pregnancies, severe pre-eclampsia, hemorrhage, fetal anomalies, placental abruption and postpartum complications. Idaho needs these physicians for wanted pregnancies and for emergencies.
Idaho can respect unborn life while also giving physicians clear authority to protect patients from serious harm before they become critically ill.
Proposition 1 offers Idahoans a citizen-led path to restore common-sense, lifesaving protections that the state’s 2022 trigger ban eliminated. The initiative would decriminalize abortion before fetal viability, which is generally considered to be between 22 and 24 weeks; allow abortion in medical emergencies and when clinicians diagnose a fatal fetal condition; protect access to birth control, emergency contraception such as Plan B and fertility treatment such as IVF; and protect every Idahoan’s ability to make private reproductive-health decisions. It does not change the constitutional right to parental consent for minor care. It does not protect providers practicing outside of their specialty, nor does it shield them from being accountable to their state medical board.
Idaho legislators have had four years to address the shortcomings in laws impacting reproductive care. How many more years, and how many more families, must suffer before Idaho acts? Protecting pregnant patients does not conflict with protecting life. It is an essential part of it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In