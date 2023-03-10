Dorothy Moon

Dorothy Moon

Two weeks ago, the Minnesota State Senate — a legislative chamber controlled by progressive Democrats — approved legislation to give illegal aliens driver’s licenses. It may surprise many that Republicans in Idaho’s State Senate made the same move as Minnesota’s progressive Democrats. Driver’s licenses for illegal aliens erode the rights of U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents (“Green” card holders) and is another form of corporate welfare that harms the interests of taxpayers.

States issue driver’s licenses under the constitutional authority of the 10th Amendment. However, Congress enacted Real ID in 2005, creating standards for state-issued driver’s licenses, including evidence of lawful status. This new congressional requirement was designed to prevent valid identification from being used by terrorists, agents of foreign adversaries, and those who have entered the country illegally.

Dorothy Moon was elected to serve as the chairwoman of the Idaho Republican Party in July of 2022. Moon served three terms in the Idaho Legislature as State Representative for District 8. Moon’s career in public service has focused on the advancement of individual liberties and reducing the size and scope of government.

