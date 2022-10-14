The Biden administration’s “catch and release” and porous border policies give drug cartels easy access to distribute deadly drugs, traffic unsuspecting victims and leave a wake of violence in our neighborhoods. We must secure our border immediately.

The Biden administration’s border policies have opened the floodgates:

Tucson

Both Crapo and Risch continue to block immigration reform legislation, like the bipartisan Farm Workplace Modernization Act. (in)Action speaks louder than words, Senators.

